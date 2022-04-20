Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are once again teaming up for a project — this time, about the legendary deal between Nike and Michael Jordan.

The actors and friends will star in, co-write, and co-produce the film about former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and the then-unprecedented marketing deal with the rising basketball star in the mid-1980s. The endorsement deal seemed like a long shot at the time but would go on to launch Nike as a multi-billion-dollar contemporary sneaker line and create one of the most successful endorsement deals of all time.

Damon will portray Vaccaro while Affleck will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The film will follow Vaccaro’s relentless attempts to sign Jordan to what was then a third-tier sneaker company. Jordan will be a mythic figure, never seen onscreen while Vaccaro seeks out his mother, coaches, friends, and advisors, in order to gain access to the basketball player. The details of the story are largely informed by the ESPN “30 For 30” documentary “Sole Man”, which recounts Vaccaro’s tireless efforts.

Affleck and Damon are currently in the script-writing stage, with Affleck set to direct the feature. The pair, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”, recently appeared onscreen together in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel”.