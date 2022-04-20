The Kardashian family were just looking out for Rob Kardashian.

In court on Tuesday, in their case against Rob’s ex Blac Chyna (born Angela White), lawyer Michael Rhodes pushed back on her claim that the reality spinoff “Rob & Chyna” was cancelled due to the Kardashian family’s interference.

“Miss White wanted something,” Rhodes said in his opening statement, according to People. “She wanted to be one of them…. She wanted that name. The evidence is going to show you that Miss White would say or do anything to be part of this family.”

The lawyer said that five years ago, on the day the second season of “Rob & Chyna” was announced, the couple got into a “screaming and yelling” fight that required Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble to physically break it up.

He added that the second season of the show was then cancelled because the couple’s relationship had gone “off the rails.”

“This relationship was fraught with problems and the network was very worried,” he explained, adding that the Kardashian family were concerned for Rob’s well-being.

“They were acting against their own financial interest to protect someone they loved,” Rhodes said.

He also said that, in the end, the show was cancelled because Rob and Chyna had called off their engagement and split up in February 2017.

Chyna’s lawyer, meanwhile, countered that Kris and her daughters had “set out to have ‘Rob & Chyna’ cancelled” and claimed that Rob “wanted it to keep going.”

The show’s cancellation, Chyna’s lawyer maintains, cost her client millions in social media posts and appearances.