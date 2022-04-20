Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Michael Bublé stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” Monday night to make a confession about his new album Higher.

Featured on the track list is a collaboration with country music icon Willie Nelson for a modern version of the 88-year-old’s song “Crazy”.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Makes Canadian Food Sexy, ‘Slap Those Beaver Tails Around’

Michael Bublé on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” — Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Bublé was asked what is was like to work with Nelson, a marijuana lover, and whether he got “higher” during recording.

The Canadian singer dubbed the experience “the greatest moment of my life, because he’s been my hero forever,” adding, “I don’t need anyone to help me get high.”

READ MORE: Michael Buble Explains The Moment He Truly Fell In Love With His Wife Luisana Lopilato

Watch Bublé express his growing family‘s need for a nanny and his thoughts on romance in the full interview above.