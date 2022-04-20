ASAP Rocky was released after posting, following his arrest Wednesday morning as he flew into Los Angeles airport from Barbados via a private jet.

The musician, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been detained in connection to a Nov. 6, 2021 shooting, which hadn’t yet been reported in the media, NBC News previously stated.

ET has confirmed that the rapper was released at 3:27 p.m. PT after posting bail of $550,000.

“Yes, he was released,” LAPD Public Information Officer Lee told ET.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses claimed the rapper, who is currently expecting his first child with Rihanna, was “met by cops at the terminal and taken away in handcuffs.”

A statement from the Los Angeles Police Department has since confirmed to ET Canada that Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives had arrested Rocky for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm).

The statement read, “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim.

“The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

NBC News reported Mayers shot at the victim three to four times, with one of the bullets grazing his left hand.

The star’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed to NBC News that his client had been arrested.

Rocky had been visiting Barbados, where Rihanna is from, and has recently been pictured jet skiing and hanging out with friends and family.

The lovebirds, who announced their pregnancy in February with some sweet social media pics, were recently surrounded by split rumours, which have since been denied.