Celebs like Martha Stewart, Jamie Oliver, Chrissy Teigen and more are ready to satisfy your sweet and savory summer cravings.

From appetizers to dessert and everything in-between, these famous foodies will have you whipping up the perfect summer dishes, thanks to their mouth-watering recipes shared online.

Beginning the day with breakfast, Oliver spices up a traditional omelette with his fancy baked eggs.

The “versatile” dish can be made with endless combinations of ingredients. Some of the British chef and restaurateur’s favourites are “tomato and mozzarella, avocado lime and chilli [and] mushrooms and thyme.” Oliver’s baked eggs can also be served for lunch or dinner.

To create a “snackable Italian aperitivo menu,” Teigen teams up with Italian mother-daughter duo Elizabeth and Sophie Minchilli. The Cravings cookbook author teaches us how to make her sausage and cheese-stuffed fried olives plus her prosciutto and parmesan twists.

For a “well-rounded spread,” try adding Elizabeth’s Lemon and Onion Crostini and quench your thirst with Sophie’s take on an Aperol Spritz.

Sticking to a “blissful Italian lifestyle,” Antoni Porowski puts a twist on a classic Croque Monsieur with an Italian version of the French bistro-style hot sandwich, perfect for any lunch.

The “Croque Signore” recipe from his second cookbook Let’s Do Dinner swaps ham and Gruyère cheese for mortadella and provolone. The “Queer Eye” star adds pepperoncini- a sweet Italian chili pepper- toasted pistachios, basil and lemon zest for some extra flavour while demonstrating how to make the cheesy sandwich on a recent episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

If you’re looking for a fun and easy dinner dish, Mindy Kaling’s got you covered.

The “Late Night” actress recommends the “strange” yet “delicious” baked gnocchi with mushrooms and spinach, a recipe she tested from the New York Times. Kaling shared a step-by-step video of herself making the easy sheet pan recipe which ended with her drizzling a spicy sauce, consisting of horseradish, honey and Dijon mustard, on top of the pasta.

Summer’s heat can often make us feel stuffed and heavy but this de-bloating summer salad has come to the rescue.

Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog Poosh shared the perfect de-bloat aid, a delicious mixed salad including arugula, sweet potato and feta, that increases one’s carbohydrate intake to avoid bloat.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop shared a sweet and savory recipe for crispy coconut shrimp, which can be enjoyed as an appetizer or a tasty snack.

Stewart will have you flipping patties with her California-style veggie burgers. The “Martha Bakes” TV personality garnishes her burger with toasted almonds, panko, roasted red peppers and feta.

For a warm-weather dessert, try Stewart’s crispy, elegant waffle cookies. The simple recipe consists of three ready-to-use ingredients, creating a “next level ice-cream sandwich.”

Or, try making your own homemade ice cream with Teigen’s insta ice cream by freezing chocolate and vanilla cream.

Food Network Canada also offers some indulgent seasonal menu ideas like Giada De Laurentiis’ grilled pesto and prosciutto asparagus, perfect for a BBQ side dish, and Ina Garten’s lemon poppy seed cake.

Get in to the spring mood with @@GDeLaurentiis' grilled pesto and prosciutto asparagus!🌷 Giada Entertains available now on Discovery+. pic.twitter.com/LQWIQUwPiL — Food Network Canada (@FoodNetworkCA) April 19, 2022

.@InaGarten's lemon poppy seed cake is a slice of sunshine! 🍋☀️ Barefoot Contessa available now on Discovery+. pic.twitter.com/COw3iScdYh — Food Network Canada (@FoodNetworkCA) April 26, 2022

Finally, learn how to shake up one of this past year’s trendiest drinks, an espresso martini, with Chelsea Handler. It’s sure to keep you “wide awake” for some fun all summer long.