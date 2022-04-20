Janelle Monáe is ready to open up about her struggles in the season five premiere of “Red Table Talk”.

Monáe joins Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Wednesday. The appearance supports Monáe’s new book, The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer. The multifaceted entertainer discusses coming out, abandonment issues and her family history of drug abuse.

READ MORE: Will Smith And Kevin Hart To Host ‘Red Table Talk’ Father’s Day Special

“Red Table Talk” released a synopsis for the episode titled, “Janelle Monáe’s Hidden Struggles”.

“Trailblazing global superstar Janelle Monáe joins the Red Table and shares her inspiring message for anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t fit in or can’t be themselves. This unapologetic Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, actor, fashion icon, LGBTQIA+ superhero and new author reveals why she no longer sees herself as a woman and what inspired her to come out at age 32.

READ MORE: Perez Hilton To Address Controversial History Of Outing Celebrities On ‘Red Table Talk’

“Janelle shares how she overcame her fears of abandonment and healed from the traumatizing effects of her father’s drug addiction. Then, a special appearance by Janelle’s fierce and fun-loving mom shakes up the Table. Plus, a dream comes true for a Janelle superfan.”

Season five premiered with a title card nudging at Will Smith’s behaviour at the 2022 Oscars, suggesting that Pinkett Smith would not discuss the slap anytime soon.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing,” it reads, per Deadline. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

The episode premiered along with the return of “Red Table Talk” on April 20 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT via Facebook.