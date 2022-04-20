Jessica Simpson wouldn’t do another reality TV show but has no regrets about “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica”.

The show about Simpson and her then-husband Nick Lachey aired between 2003 to 2005 and followed the pair as she asked things like “Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?”

Simpson was asked about the show on “The Real”, insisting, “I don’t regret that at all. I mean, if anything, it was great TV. It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun.”

She added that the pair “got to do a lot things” on the show that they might not have got the chance to do otherwise.

The Open Book author shared, “There were definitely moments where it was like, ‘Put Jessica out here in the wilderness and you’ll get good TV.'”

Insisting she doesn’t have regrets in life, Simpson added, “I never have. No, I learn from it. There’s a lesson in everything… I was so young, I didn’t even have a hold on who I was as a person.”

Simpson was married to Lachey in 2002-2006 then tied the knot with Eric Johnson in 2014. The pair share Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3.

Lachey, on the other hand, is father to Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5, with wife Vanessa Lachey.

Simpson said of whether she’d do another reality TV show, “Oof, no. Well, I mean, reality’s set up so different now. Ours was actually very real and very, like, authentic. But maybe because it was one of the first.

“But we had a mic pack on from when we woke up to when we went to sleep. Nowadays, like, they have allotted shooting days and that type of thing and it would make it a lot easier.”

She does know a thing or two about reality TV these days: “My daughter is best friends with North. So, I’ve had to talk to Kim and be like, ‘How in the world do you guys do this?’ She is unbelievable. She’s a beast. She’s an incredible mother. She’s really open and you know she just is awesome. And North and Max together are great.”