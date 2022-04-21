In Paid Partnership with SkinCeuticals

When it comes to skincare, sometimes the celebs are usually one step ahead of us. Surrounded by the best medical minds, the industry’s A-List stars can easily get the inside scoop on glowing, clear and even skin right from the source. But you don’t need a Celebrity Dermatologist or Hollywood facialist to get skincare like the stars.

Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Ashley Graham all turn to SkinCeuticals for advanced skincare, backed by science – especially their carefully formulated Vitamin C serums.

Now while we’ve all heard about Vitamin C before – you may not know what a big difference the right topical can make to your skin.

“In our day-to-day life, we have exposure to a lot of free radical damage. Think pollution, smoke, the sun, even blue light from our screens! Those free radicals damage the different layers of our skin. Antioxidants, like Vitamin C, help to neutralize that damage,” Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Renita Ahluwalia, told ET Canada. “Using a couple of drops of an antioxidant serum every morning can make your skin appear brighter and healthier, with less pigmentation.”

But before you go adding just ANY Vitamin C serum to your cart, you might want to take a closer look. “Not all Vitamin C Serums are made equal,” says Dr. Ahluwalia. “In order to have a good Vitamin C serum, it needs to meet Duke’s Parameters, because that’s what ensures that the Vitamin C is both stable and effective. Effective Vitamin C serums need to be formulated with pure L-ascorbic acid, between 10-20% while containing an acidic pH between 2 – 3.5. I feel comfortable recommending SkinCeuticals to my patients because their products meet that standard.”

So now that we know the gold standard for Vitamin C – and where to get it – how do you know what product, is right for you? According to Dr. Ahluwalia, it’s all in the formula, your skin type and concern.

“If you have very sensitive skin, you probably want to start with a lower formulation of vitamin C. I would suggest Serum 10 AOX+. It’s great for people who have rosacea, or those just starting off with Vitamin C. Phloretin CF is great if pigmentation is a big issue with you, especially for people of colour. Silymarin CF works well for those with oilier, acne-prone skin, while C E Ferulic is good for normal, dry, aging skin.”



