Queen Elizabeth II is enjoying some time off ahead of her 96th birthday.

The royal will celebrate her special day privately on Thursday at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, U.K. E! News reported.

A senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement: “Her Majesty has travelled to the Sandringham estate for a private break.”

Despite seemingly having a low-key birthday, Her Majesty has a lot of celebrations coming up. She’ll be marking 70 years on the throne at the start of June.

The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems, has missed quite a few engagements recently, including the Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle over the weekend.

She cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February.

Despite cutting back, the royal attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip, and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.

She also got a visit from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, last week as they made their way to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.