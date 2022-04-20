The importance of the Invictus Games is only growing stronger for Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. The Duke of Sussex, who also shares 1-year-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, admits that being a father has added a new layer of significance to his work with the Invictus Games.

“Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it,” Harry says in People‘s cover story. “When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured and the reality that my family’s lives could be changed forever if that happened.”

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry, are currently taking place in The Netherlands. The international sporting event supports wounded, injured and sick active and veteran service personnel.

“Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things,” Harry says. “I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service.

“For the dads and mums who have served, and have been wounded or injured or fallen ill, there’s nothing that compares to seeing them rediscover their ability to do whatever they put their minds to. There’s nothing like seeing their kids watch proudly from the stands. It’s a true inspiration and a deeply touching experience.”