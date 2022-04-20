Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka is finally responding to the accusations of cultural appropriation from fans.

In an Instagram post, the singer acknowledged the harm appropriation of Indigenous culture can have.

“To our Indigenous fans, I see you,” Kiszka wrote. “I’ve taken time to listen and gather my thoughts. My appreciation for Indigenous culture is bigger than myself. I recognize the harm that ignorance can have on marginalized communities, something I’d never want to perpetuate. Hate, disrespect, and prejudice of any kind are not welcome in this community. As I’ve come into adulthood, I’ve been able to grow and learn. This growth has not stopped and will not stop here.”

“The Chippewa tribe has had a particularly profound impact on my life, having been exposed to their ceremonies and customs during my early years growing up in Michigan,” he continued. “I have made a charitable donation [to] the First Nations Development Institute to help keep Indigenous traditions like theirs alive and well. Should you want to support with me, please visit firstnations.org.”

The statement comes after a movement online under the hashtag #SpeakUpGVF gained traction. The movement asked the band to address the photos of the singer donning pieces of sacred Indigenous wear on his Instagram from 2017.

One account that was part of the movement alleged that Indigenous fans of the band had tried contacting the band members about these photos to no avail.

“These photos have never been addressed or deleted despite being culturally appropriative and offensive to various Native cultures,” said a statement from the account. “Indigenous fans and those practicing allyship have tried to contact Josh and ask him to remove the photos and address the culture appropriation, but he continues to stay silent and the photos continue to stay up.”

It continued, “Remaining silent on this is upsetting and ignorant as it upholds racist ideologies that Indigenous cultures are simply a costume, when they are sacred and not open for appropriation.”

The Michigan band is currently on tour in the United States to promote their 2021 album The Battle at Garden’s Gate.