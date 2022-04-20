Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown from "This Is Us"

The “This Is Us” cast had no trouble getting in the wedding spirit.

Sterling K. Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes video of him and his co-stars dancing the wobble to V.I.C.’s “Wobble Baby” while in costume for Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding to Phillip (Chris Geere).

Brown, Metz and Geere are all out on the dance floor in the hilarious clip, with Jon Huertas and Susan Kelechi Watson also joining in on the fun.

Justin Hartley is in the video too, but opted to play on his phone and leave the dancing to his co-stars. “So many calls to make and emails to send and just so little time,” Hartley joked of the clip.

“You didn’t know the Pearsons could wobble, did you?” Brown captioned the post.

Watson shared the video on her Instagram page too, writing, “It’s the wobble, baby! I mean is it a wedding without one?….don’t give us time between scenes!”

Back in February, “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia reflected on the show’s six-season run as its series finale nears.

“I don’t know if there’s a pressure, so much as an enjoyment,” Ventimiglia said during a panel with the show’s cast and creator. “When you’ve been on the show for as long as we’ve been doing it for six years, I think you read the script, you get excited about what you’re going to be a part of, you get excited about what you’re going to watch your friends do when you see the edits and the final cuts.”

“I don’t know if there’s a pressure that I feel, other than we just keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing for six years,” he continued. “I know there’s expectation but beyond that, reading what I’ve already read and what I’ve already held in our hands, it’s going to deliver. It’s truly, truly going to deliver.”

“This Is Us” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

