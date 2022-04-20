In celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s 96th birthday, a new photo has been released.

Buckingham Palace shared a new photo of Her Majesty with one of her biggest passions– ponies!

The photo of the Queen with two of her white fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, was taken last month at Windsor Castle. In the pic, the Queen smiles as they stand in front of tulip magnolias about to bloom.

Ahead of The Queen’s 96th Birthday tomorrow, @windsorhorse have released a new photograph of Her Majesty. Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. Happy Birthday Your Majesty! pic.twitter.com/8m46e3SvpX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2022

The image is from the Royal Windsor Horse Show which is a favourite of the Queen and was taken by Henry Dallal who also took the official 90th birthday image as well as multiple jubliees.

While Queen Elizabeth has been living at Windsor Castle, she made the trip to Sandringham for a “private break” as she marks her birthday celebrations with a low-key affair.

She also recently got a visit from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, last week as they made their way to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.