Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O in Jackass Forever from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Just when fans thought they’d seen the last of Johnny Knoxville and his band of merry pranksters, Netflix is announcing the arrival of yet another installment in the “Jackass” pantheon.

According to an announcement the streamer made via Twitter, “Jackass 4.5” will be debuting on Netflix on May 20.

Along with the announcement, Netflix shared a sneak peek at the Swingset Gauntlet, in which the crew uses the familiar playground item to cause the usual mayhem.

Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix… This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022

“Jackass 4.5” isn’t technically a new movie, but a patchwork of leftover footage that didn’t make it into the recently released “Jackass Forever”.

As for whether a fifth “Jackass” movie is in the works, star Johnny Knoxville told ScreenRant that while he felt it was unlikely, anything is possible.

“There could be another film, possibly,” he said. “We have the younger cast, a ton of ideas. But like [director] Jeff [Tremaine] said, we don’t make plans.”