Following the news of their engagement in Paris, Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne celebrated with a party when they returned home.

As People reported, the couple hosted a Paris-themed party that featured multiple Eiffel Towers, the couple’s likenesses in cappuccino foam and a a guest list that included Mod Sun’s pal Machine Gun Kelly, who took to Instagram Story to share a photo of his coffee.

MGK offered his best wishes, writing, “congrat f**kers.”

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Mod Sun and his fiancee also shared photos and video from the party on their respective Instagram Stories, including one in which Lavigne shows off her engagement ring and another in which the two wear matching pink berets.

Mod Sun/Instagram

Mod Sun/Instagram

Mod Sun/Instagram

Mod Sun/Instagram

Lavigne revealed the couple’s engagement in an Instagram post.