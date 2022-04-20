Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

RuPaul isn’t going to let the Internet start up drama.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star took to Twitter to clarify there is no rivalry between her and Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar.

“I LOVE & SUPPORT @PablloVittar + Shame on you catty twitter trolls trying to create a rivalry,” RuPaul wrote on Twitter.

Seeing the tweet, Vittar retweeted it, adding, “I LOVE YOU MOTHER ! 🥺❤️.”

I LOVE YOU MOTHER ! 🥺❤️ https://t.co/LvVPUZZWrd — Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar) April 20, 2022

READ MORE: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens Recreate Iconic Grammys Looks On The Red Carpet

The rumours reportedly started after Vittar made history as the first drag queen to perform at Coachella. Fans were upset when they thought RuPaul didn’t acknowledge the performance and claimed RuPaul had blocked her.