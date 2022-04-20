Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez had an eventful girls’ night.
The “Only Murders In The Building” star posted a hilarious TikTok as she and Cabello sipped martinis.
Lip-syncing to a “Dance Moms” scene, the “Havana” singer says, “And then there were two.”
“I know,” Gomez responds.
READ MORE: Selena Gomez Claps Back At Haters Judging Her Body: ‘I Am Perfect The Way I Am’
“You know what, though,” Cabello attempts to say as Gomez cuts her off, “Nobody likes us, the two b**ches are left.”
The friends then burst into laughter.
@selenagomez
@Camila Cabello stream familia lol
Cabello recently opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about her “crippling anxiety.”
READ MORE: Camila Cabello Discusses Battle With ‘Crippling Anxiety’: ‘I Was Literally Not Functioning’
“For a while, it was a couple months where I didn’t go back in the studio. I was just doing therapy. I was literally not functioning,” she said.
Thankfully a therapist helped her and Cabello realized what she needed “was connection and being seen.”