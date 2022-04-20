Click to share this via email

Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez had an eventful girls’ night.

The “Only Murders In The Building” star posted a hilarious TikTok as she and Cabello sipped martinis.

Lip-syncing to a “Dance Moms” scene, the “Havana” singer says, “And then there were two.”

“I know,” Gomez responds.

“You know what, though,” Cabello attempts to say as Gomez cuts her off, “Nobody likes us, the two b**ches are left.”

The friends then burst into laughter.

Cabello recently opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about her “crippling anxiety.”

“For a while, it was a couple months where I didn’t go back in the studio. I was just doing therapy. I was literally not functioning,” she said.

Thankfully a therapist helped her and Cabello realized what she needed “was connection and being seen.”