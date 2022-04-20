The trial of Michelle Carter broke new ground when the teenager was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the controversial “texting-suicide” case.

That headline-making story is being dramatized in the Hulu series “The Girl From Plainville”, streaming in Canada on Disney+.

Elle Fanning, who plays Carter in the series, joined her castmates for an interview with IMDb’s “On the Scene”, where she discussed how hard she worked to look like Carter.

“Photos of Michelle were splashed across the TV,” Fanning explained, emphasizing the importance of nailing Carter’s look.

“It was a journey to get everything specifically right,” she added. “Of course, the outer appearance is a small bit of it, but it’s a very important part because so many people know what she looks like.”

To attain accuracy down to the last detail, revealed Fanning, the show’s costume designer “back-searched and found every single item of clothing, actually the same brand and the same make, everything she wore in court.”

“The Girl From Plainville” is streaming now.