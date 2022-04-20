A woman now has to stay at least 100 yards away from Drake.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered a restraining order against Mesha Collins, 29, who has been stalking Drake for a number of years.

Drake nor Collins were in court for the hearing but the rapper’s lawyers told the court how she was arrested for trespassing at his Hollywood Hills home in 2017 and has threatened both him and his son, Adonis, 4.

“She has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet,” Drake said in court docs obtained by E! News. “As a result of Ms. Collins’ harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.”

The court gave her “timely and proper notice” to respond but she hasn’t given any explanation.

Last Year, Collins attempted to file a $4 billion lawsuit against Drake for invasion of privacy and defamation.

According to Billboard, a judge dismissed the complaint saying that Collins “has not demonstrated any of [Drake]’s statements were about [her] or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements.”

In February, Collins “conceded that she has been arrested three times for trespassing on [Drake]’s property and another five to six times for assaulting or spitting [toward] his fans, or otherwise disturbing the peace surrounding’ the entertainer.”