Queen Elizabeth is getting the Barbie treatment.

Mattel is releasing a new Barbie in honour of the Queen’s 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee.

The look-a-like doll wears a white gown with the Queen Mary’s Fring Tiara– the same tiara Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding and numerous times after. Both Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice also wore it on their wedding days.

The doll also features a blue riband representing the Order of the Garter and what appears to be HM The Queen’s star among other honours.

Historian Kate Williams said of the moment: “Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been one of extraordinary impact, holding a position that few women have. The longest-reigning British monarch, and the first to reach a Platinum Jubilee, The Queen has dedicated herself to service and duty and seen the world change immeasurably. In 1952, when she came to the throne, women were not encouraged to work and politicians expressed doubts about a young female monarch — but she showed them wrong, proved herself an adept leader and diplomat. As Her Majesty celebrates this milestone jubilee it is wonderful to see an iconic brand like Barbie share important historical female figures impact as leaders, creators and pioneers to new generations.”

Also in celebration of her birthday, Buckingham Palace shared a new photo of Her Majesty with one of her biggest passions– ponies!

The photo of the Queen with two of her white fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, was taken last month at Windsor Castle. In the pic, the Queen smiles as they stand in front of tulip magnolias about to bloom.

Ahead of The Queen’s 96th Birthday tomorrow, @windsorhorse have released a new photograph of Her Majesty. Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. Happy Birthday Your Majesty! pic.twitter.com/8m46e3SvpX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2022

The Queen Elizabeth Barbie will go on sale on Thursday from Mattel, Target, Walmart and Amazon.