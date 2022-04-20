Johnny Depp returned to court for his second day of testimony on Wednesday, April 20, as the trial in his $100-million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard continued.

During Wednesday’s testimony, reported People, Depp made some allegations of Heard’s drug use, claiming she was “quite fond” of MDMA (also known as Ecstasy and Molly) and hallucinogenic mushrooms; according to Depp, he witnessed her taking MDMA 20 times and mushrooms seven times during the period they were together.

Depp also alleged that Heard actually did MDMA at their wedding, along with “a couple of friends of mine… All of her gang were all partaking in the MDMA.”

Asked if he took drugs at the wedding, Depp responded, “To be honest with you, I don’t know how much MDMA they had but for me, that was — for me to have taken MDMA would have been a waste of the drug, if you understand what I mean. It would have been essentially taking someone else’s high, because it wouldn’t have an effect on me. I smoked marijuana. And, uh — I don’t remember drinking. I don’t remember that I was drinking then. I’m pretty positive at that point I wasn’t partaking in alcohol.”

As Depp explained, “my drug of choice is — was, is marijuana. That was fine for me. So dipping into a little tiny baggie of — licking your finger and dipping into a tiny, communal bag of MDMA, it was pointless for me.”

In his testimony, Heard also revealed that his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, was a no-show at the couple’s nuptials.

“My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding,” he said, adding cryptically, “She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons.”