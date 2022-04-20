“The Masked Singer” made headlines awhile back — and not the good kind — when it was reported that Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be one of the performers on the current season.

The former NYC mayor’s episode aired on Wednesday, April 20, with Fox’s broadcast confirming previous reports that “celebrity detective” Ken Jeong walked off the show in protest.

READ MORE: ‘The Masked Singer’ Creator Discusses Rudy Giuliani’s Possible Appearance On The Show

In the episode, the one-time personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump was revealed to be beneath the Jack-in-the-Box costume after delivering a melody-free rendition of George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ “Bad to the Bone”.

Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

He should be in prison, but Rudy Giuliani is on The Masked Singer right now. pic.twitter.com/ZKM5Gkca7F — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 21, 2022

“This is definitely something I never would have guessed,” said Robin Thicke, while fellow detective Jenny McCarthy admitted she “had no idea” it was Giuliani under the mask.

“It surprises us all that you’re here on ‘The Masked Singer’,” host Nick Cannon told Giuliani, who is currently the subject of a federal investigation relating to his allegedly shady dealings in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Walk Off ‘The Masked Singer’ As Rudy Giuliani Is Unmasked

While McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger appeared nonplussed, dancing and jumping as the unmasked Giuliani sang, Jeong was not having it.

“I’m done,” he said before walking off the set, with his exit shown onscreen as the closing credits rolled.

C’était donc vrai. L’ancien maire de NYC, avocat de Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, était déguisé en diable à ressort dans la version US de Mask Singer. Cette « surprise » a poussé le comique Ken Jeong et Robin Thicke à sortir du studio (à peine montré)

pic.twitter.com/SIm9xGsLVw — Axel Monnier (@AxelMonnier) April 21, 2022