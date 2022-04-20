Something took place during the Wednesday, April 20 edition of “Jeopardy!” that has only happened a few times over the course of the show’s history.

Canadian contestant Mattea Roach continues to be on a roll, which was evident when the points were tallied to reveal she was the only one of the three contestants to have a positive cash balance, with the others in negative territory.

With no money to wager on Final Jeopardy, that left Roach all by herself as the only player for the final round.

“And then there was one,” intoned host Ken Jennings, telling viewers they were watching “a rare solo Final Jeopardy…”

As Just Jared pointed out, a single-player Final Jeopardy has only taken place three times before: in 2012, 2015, and again in 2020, when player Kevin Walsh was the last contestant standing.

Spoiler alert: Roach — who was sitting on $21,400 — only wagered $5,000 but guessed correctly, ending the episode with winnings of $26,400.