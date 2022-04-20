Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked the sweetest name for their daughter.

After welcoming her via surrogate on Jan. 15, E! News has confirmed the baby’s name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. TMZ also obtained the birth certificate that revealed she was born just after 8 p.m. at a hospital in San Diego.

Chopra first shared the happy news in January.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

Malti joins the growing Jonas family including cousins Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5 (daughters of Kevin and Danielle Jonas) as well as Willa, 21 months (daughter of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner).

Joe and Turner are also expecting their second child later this year.

Chopra and Nick haven’t shared much about becoming parents but the actress did tell the Celebrate South Asia Excellence event how becoming a mom means she has been spending a lot of time at home.

“I haven’t been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come out tonight just to say this. That I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you, to be offering a sense of help, support or anything that might be required on my end,” Chopra said in March.