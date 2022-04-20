Ellen Pompeo is coming to the defense of Katherine Heigl over some controversial comments her former “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star made during a 2009 talk show appearance.

During the latest episode of her podcast, “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” she discussed what Heigl said during a visit to “The Late Show with David Letterman”, complaining about the ridiculously long hours she’d been putting in at “Grey’s”.

“I’m gonna keep saying this ’cause I hope it embarrasses them,” Heigl said, referencing a 17-hour shooting day that she described as “cruel and mean.” (Heigl’s remarks come just after the one-minute mark.)

While Heigl took heat for her comments at the time, Pompeo said she was right on the money.

“I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working and she was 100 percent right,” Pompeo said.

“Had she said that today, she’d be a complete hero,” Pompeo added. “But she’s ahead of her time, made a statement about our crazy hours and of course, let’s slam a woman and call her ungrateful.”

As Pompeo recalled, Heigl was being “100 percent honest” and was “absolutely correct” about what she said.

“And she was f**king ballsy for saying it,” Pompeo added. “And she was telling the truth. She wasn’t lying.”