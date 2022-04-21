Donald Trump has responded to that explosive “Piers Morgan Uncensored” interview teaser.

The former U.S. president’s spokesperson released an audio clip of the two men thanking each other and laughing at the end of the interview, despite a recently-released teaser suggesting Trump stormed out after being asked questions about losing the 2020 election.

Talk TV, which is set to debut Monday, teased the chat as “the most explosive interview of the year.”

According to NBC News, Morgan said at the end of the chat: “That was a great interview,” as Trump agreed saying, “Yeah.”

“Thank you very much. I really appreciate it,” Morgan was said to have added.

Trump then said, “Turn the camera off,” after rising from his chair, according to his communications director, Taylor Budowich, who handed the audio to NBC News.

Budowich also pointed out that Trump had expected the interview to last 20 minutes, when it reportedly went on for over an hour.

Budowich was said to have brought up Morgan continuously saying he’d reached “the last question,” only to ask another, in the audio clip.

“Is that the last question? You’ve said ‘the last question’ four times now,” Budowich told Morgan. “So I feel like you’re lying at this point,” to which Morgan insisted: “I’m not lying.”

Trump then said, “Very deceptive.”

“This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host,” Budowich told NBC News.

“It is also another example of President Trump being right, as he told Piers Morgan that the host was dishonest to his face and Piers, for the first time in his life, didn’t disappoint.”

The clip shared by Talk TV showed Trump saying, “I think I’m a very nice man. Much more honest than you, actually.”

Morgan responded in the teaser, “It was a free and fair election — you lost,” to which Trump replied: “Only a fool would think that.”

The host asked, “You think I’m a fool?” before Trump told him, “I do now, yeah.”

Trump also said in a statement: “Piers Morgan, like the rest of the fake news media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview.

“He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The interview was very strong on the 2020 election fraud, with me calling him ‘a fool’ if he truly believed those results.”

He continued: “For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing.

“Hopefully, they will now be doing some big changes to their final product.”

Morgan then responded to the statement: