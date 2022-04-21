Elon Musk put an end to Nicolas Cage’s Las Vegas movie studio dreams.

The actor appeared on his first talk show in 14 years on Wednesday to chat to Jimmy Kimmel, who asked about the place he now calls home: Las Vegas.

Cage, who has been promoting his latest flick “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent”, explained how he’s lived in Sin City for around 17 years now, telling Kimmel: “Vegas has been good to me, it really has.

“It’s both a small town and a big city. It’s probably one of the most unique addresses in the world.

“If you want to go to the strip and participate, you can. But if you want to just go with the locals and go to some of the cool restaurants, you can do that as well.”

The star, who shot “Leaving Las Vegas”, for which he won an Academy Award, and “Honeymoon in Vegas” in the city, then added: “I tried to get a movie studio built there and then Elon Musk came in.

“All the money I got for the movie studio — I got $80 million, they put it into the Tesla corporation, which then, ironically, drained all the water out of the city… But I almost had it. I almost had a studio out there.”

During his tell-all interview, Cage also talked about buying a two-headed snake, the time he won $20,000 and gave it all to an orphanage, and more.