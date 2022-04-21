Not every joke made it past Kim Kardashian.

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the reality star preps for her gig hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” back in October 2021.

As it turns out, while Kardashian was game for all kinds of jokes, there was at least one she felt went a bit too far and had removed.

In a confessional, she says she is “always afraid of hurting people’s feelings,” and doesn’t want to be making fun of the “father of my kids.”

“And it doesn’t mean that because we didn’t work out that we don’t have a great love and respect for each other.”

The “SNL” episode would feature a sketch called “The People’s Kourt”, in which cast member Chris Redd impersonates her ex Kanye West, but as we see on “The Kardashians”, one joke in the sketch had to be cut in which Kanye asks Kim to represent him in their divorce.

“The divorce is so sensitive for him,” Kardashian tells “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus, “and so, I’m already saying that part in the monologue, I don’t want to like… maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, ‘Hey! This is super sensitive to him.'”

Kardashian imagines that her ex would actually “love” the joke if he was in on it, but even still, Shookus assures her the joke will be altered or cut.

The reality star didn’t totally spare Kanye from her jokes, though. During her monologue, she said, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.