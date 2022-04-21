Click to share this via email

Royal Windsor Horse Show release photo of Queen Elizabeth II posing with her Fell ponies Bybeck Nightingale, right, and Bybeck Katie on the grounds of Windsor Castle to mark her 96th birthday.

The Queen is celebrating her 96th birthday today.

Tributes poured in for Her Majesty on her special day, with Prince William and Kate Middleton sharing some cute family snaps.

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today! An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year. pic.twitter.com/iWfyorcd8I — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2022

The Royal Family account also shared an adorable black and white photo of the Queen when she was two years old.

The message included, “Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee – a first in British history,” referencing her celebrating 70 years on the throne in June.

Happy Birthday Your Majesty! Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged 2. Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee – a first in British history. pic.twitter.com/DnwsMU81I3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla added:

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a particularly special 96th birthday today, as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/CJSMTjOMBp — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2022

The Band of the Coldstream Guards also played “Happy Birthday” for the Queen at Windsor Castle, while a 41-gun salute celebrated the special occasion by the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, in Hyde Park, close to Buckingham Palace.

🎺👑🍰The guards at Windsor Castle have treated the #Queen to a special rendition of #HappyBirthday.🎺👑🍰 The Changing of the Guard usually takes place every morning at 11am outside #BuckinghamPalace, but to mark the 96-year-old monarch's special day it was held in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/mwQIQsYtFZ — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) April 21, 2022

The Queen is spending her birthday at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, U.K.

A senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement to E! News: “Her Majesty has travelled to the Sandringham estate for a private break.”