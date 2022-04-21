The Queen is celebrating her 96th birthday today.

Tributes poured in for Her Majesty on her special day, with Prince William and Kate Middleton sharing some cute family snaps.

The Royal Family account also shared an adorable black and white photo of the Queen when she was two years old.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Surrounded By Ponies In New Picture Marking Her 96th Birthday

The message included, “Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee – a first in British history,” referencing her celebrating 70 years on the throne in June.

Prince Charles and Camilla added:

The Band of the Coldstream Guards also played “Happy Birthday” for the Queen at Windsor Castle, while a 41-gun salute celebrated the special occasion by the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, in Hyde Park, close to Buckingham Palace.

READ MORE: Mattel Releases Queen Elizabeth Barbie To Mark Her Historic Year

The Queen is spending her birthday at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, U.K.

A senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement to E! News: “Her Majesty has travelled to the Sandringham estate for a private break.”