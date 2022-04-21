On Thursday’s new episode of “The Kardashians”, Kourtney Kardashian opens up about trying to get pregnant with Travis Barker and the experience of going through IVF treatments.

“Awful,” she says of the complications. “Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

Kardashian is already mother to three children with ex Scott Disick, while Barker has two kids and a stepdaughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight,'” Kardashian tells her mom Kris Jenner in the episode. “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause.”

Her mom asks, “Based off of what? A drug?”

“Yes,” Kardashian tells her. “The medication basically put me into depression.”

The reality star adds in her confessional, “I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”

After her mom expresses concern and surprise over her depression, Kardashian says, “I have everything in the world to be happy about. I just feel a little bit off. I’m super moody and hormonal. Like, I’m a lunatic half the time.”

Later, Jenner tells her, “You’ll have a beautiful baby, probably a year from now. We’ll be sitting right here.”