Even a family anniversary won’t get in the way of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showing their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

On Thursday, as Queen Elizabeth II turns 96 years old, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on her birthday to visit the Disaster Emergency Committee headquarters in London.

They were there to learn about the organization’s work aiding the people suffering as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

The DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has now raised nearly $500 million to help families devastated by the war.

The royal couple did publicly mark the Queen’s birthday with a post on social media calling the monarch an “inspiration.”

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today! An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year. pic.twitter.com/iWfyorcd8I — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2022

Along with her birthday, Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June, marking 70 years on the throne.

William and Kate, meanwhile, have been strong supporters of relief organizations working to help the situation in Ukraine.

While at the DEC, the couple spoke virtually with aid workers on the ground in Ukraine.

“What the DEC funds have meant is that we’ve been able to significantly scale up our existing work in the country,” said Rachael Cummings, Health Lead for Save the Children in Ukraine. “We’re building our response to providing mobile health units, trauma kits, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, nutrition support and safe drinking water to respond to this crisis. We’re particularly concerned about the devastating effect on children and these funds mean that we can ensure that children receive high quality care and support now, and in the months ahead.”