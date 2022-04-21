Viola Davis told Oprah Winfrey she has God to thank for helping her meet her now-husband Julius Tennon.

Davis spoke to Winfrey about manifesting meeting the love of her life as part of the “Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event”.

The actress explained how one of her friends told her to pray for the kind of man she wanted to meet — and it worked.

Telling Winfrey she was looking for “a big Black man,” Davis shared: “He said, ‘Viola, even the vacuous stuff, just put it all in there. Looks, everything.’

“I said, ‘Really? With God? I gotta tell him that?’ He’s like, ‘Yes. You gotta put it all out there.'”

READ MORE: Viola Davis Admits She’s ‘Terrified’ To Learn What Michelle Obama Will Think Of Her ‘First Lady’ Performance

Davis admitted, “I went and I got on my knees…. I said ‘I want a big Black man from the South who’s probably been married before.’ Has kids, because I don’t want any pressure in that department.

“Someone whose maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community,” she went on. “Someone who goes to church and loves God. I said, ‘If you give me that, I’ll start going to church, God. I really will. I’m committed to it.’ And then I signed off, just like writing a letter.”

READ MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis & Gillian Anderson Talk Becoming ‘The First Lady’

Then she met Tennon. They tied the knot in 2003 and are now parents to their daughter Genesis, 11, whom they adopted in 2011. Tennon also has two children from past relationships.

The “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star shared, “Three and a half weeks later, I met Julius from Texas. Ex-football player, been married, raised his children on his own, was an actor. [He] invited me to church. And I thought to myself, Whoa.”