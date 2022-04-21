A Jane Austen classic is coming to life.

On Thursday, Netflix shared the first images from the upcoming adaptation “Persuasion”, starring Dakota Johnson as the highly independent Anne Elliot.

Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022

“Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities,” the official description reads. “When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”

Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022

The film is written by Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass and directed by Carrie Cracknell.

Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant, and Henry Golding also star.

Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022

While Austen’s novel has been adapted a number of times for television and the stage, this marks the first time it has been adapted as a feature film.

Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022

“Persuasion” will premiere July 15.