There is a price to pay for being an overly excited Mike Tyson fan.

The former professional boxer was on a plane waiting for his flight to take off from San Francisco International Airport to Florida on Wednesday night when a man approached him for a selfie. At first, Tyson was calm and friendly, posing for a photo with the fan. Seated behind Tyson was the man’s eager friend who persistently tried to converse with the legendary fighter.

That’s when things took a turn.

While trying to keep patient, Tyson eventually had enough of the passenger behind him and told him to chill, according to a witness whose video was obtained by TMZ Sports.

When the man didn’t listen, Tyson’s character quickly shifted. The fighter, 55, began to repeatedly punch his face, causing the man’s forehead to bleed, as seen in the video below.

The witness said Tyson immediately walked off the plane following the incident. The man has reportedly received medical attention and has gone to the police.