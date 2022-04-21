Click to share this via email

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t commenting on Prince Harry’s words.

Earlier this week, in an interview with the “Today” show, Harry spoke about his recent meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

“She’s always got such a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

The interview sparked controversy in the U.K., with many taking Harry’s words as an insinuation about members of his family.

With William and Kate out in London on Thursday, a reporter shouted out, “Sir, does the Queen need protecting?”

But the royal couple dodged the question, getting in their car to drive off.