Billie Eilish and Finneas were joined by the people that helped make their careers in the new Billboard “Managers” issue.

Managers Danny Rukasin and Brandon Goodman spoke about the duo’s incredible careers, with the mag asking Eilish whether she wanted to be in music forever.

She shared, “I don’t really think about a quitting moment. I picture my future and things I want to achieve, and… I don’t know, it’s tough.

“I don’t know if I should even say this, but music was never the thing I really wanted to do. I love music so much, but it wasn’t ever the first thing I thought of doing. For Finneas, it was really different.”

Finneas called his sister “a multihyphenate,” to which she replied, “I used to do a lot of different s**t.”

Billie Eilish, Finneas. Photography by Matt Salacuse for Billboard

Finneas commented on Eilish’s love of fashion and directing, with her responding: “Yeah, and music was the underlying love that no matter what I did, was always there, so I guess it was subconsciously the thing I loved the most, but I had so many other goals in my life.

“I don’t feel like they’re not going to happen, I feel hopeful for them. In the last year, I’ve done so many things that I dreamed about doing years and years ago just because I was like, ‘Oh, I can actually do that now,’ like, nothing is stopping me. I don’t think about my end of days when I’m going to be alone on a ranch….”

Eilish added of what a long and healthy career looked like to her: “It’s really a real thing that I think about a lot…

“It’s really hard to maintain a timeless kind of career, and the longer I exist as Billie Eilish, I’m more and more aware of like, ‘Let’s look at this through a different lens.’ Because when I was ‘hot’ or whatever, when you have that first moment of ‘Boom, everybody’s looking at you…’

“…it feels like that will literally never go away, in all the bad ways and all the good ways. It was actually John Mayer who said something to Finneas that made me think about it.”

Billie Eilish, Finneas. Photography by Matt Salacuse for Billboard

Her brother explained, “We were at an airport in Wisconsin in the summer of 2019, and it was really crazy, like all of the TSA agents were filming Billie, it was like a zoo…” as Eilish commented: “Everywhere we went, I mean, it was a nightmare.”

Finneas went on: “I was like, ‘Everything is just crazy right now.’ And John was like, ‘Ah, Billie’s white hot.’ He was like, ‘It’s like seeing an animal on safari,'” as Eilish continued: “And it’s scary. It feels like it’s never going to end because when you’re new, that is like nothing else. But it changes. It doesn’t last for a really long time… which is very, very good.

“It has been interesting to see how the couple of years have been after that. I’ve been looking up to the people who came before me way more. When I was 15, 16, 17, I wasn’t thinking about the things that all the artists before my time had gone through to get to where they are. Now I see how hard these people have worked, and I note it, I really note it. I don’t want to jinx anything by saying, ‘I’m going to do this or that,’ but I think that it’s an amazing thing when people have longevity.”