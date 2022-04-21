Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore in "This Is Us"

Sterling K. Brown has got Mandy Moore’s back.

In a post on his Instagram account, the actor talked about watching the most recent episode and the work of his co-star.

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ 100th Episode Marks The End Of Kate And Toby, Reveals Her Fate In The Future

“Anyone who votes in the [TV] Academy… Mandy Moore is killing the game, son,” Brown said. “She is killing the game. And she deserves to be recognized.”

Remarking on Moore’s performance as the Pearson family matriarch over five decades, the actor notes that she “is eight years younger than me — and plays my mama. And there’s never a moment on set where I’m like, ‘Mandy Moore’s too young to play my mama.’ No. She is my mama.”

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ Cast Does The Wobble And It’s Amazing

He also commented on her “beautifully subtle, nuanced” performance as her character develops dementia this season, “It’s just exquisite, man.”

Moore has been nominated once before, in 2019, for her work on “This Is Us”. Brown has three Emmys, one of them for playing Randall on the show.

The series finale of “This Is Us” airs May 24.