To infinity… and beyond!

On Thursday, Pixar debuted the new full trailer for the “Toy Story” spinoff movie “Lightyear”, which tells the story of the iconic character.

Photo: 2021 Disney/Pixar.

“The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, ‘Lightyear’ follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew,” the official description reads.

“As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox,” it continues. “Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. A new poster and images are also available.”

Photo: 2021 Disney/Pixar.

Chris Evans voices Buzz, and co-stars Uzo Aduba, Peter Sohn, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Efren Ramirez and Keira Hairston.

The film is directed by Angus MacLane.

“Lightyear” opens in theatres June 17.