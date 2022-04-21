Jon Bernthal may be playing male escort Julian Kaye in the upcoming “American Gigolo” reboot but he doesn’t see himself as a sex symbol.

The actor spoke to GQ about his roles in the upcoming Showtime series, as well as his part in the Lena Dunham movie “Sharp Stick”.

“American Gigolo” is based on Paul Schrader’s 1980 film starring Richard Gere.

Bernthal insisted, “I do not believe that I possess any kind of natural sex appeal. I’ve always looked at myself as this weird-looking guy.”

The actor, who described his costume in the series as “a fancy suit and some shoes that hurt my feet,” as well as a “goofy” shirt and numerous gold chains, went on: “It’s crazy to me. But it scares me — and that’s why I’m gonna see it through.”

Bernthal said he took on his latest roles with “a real palpable sense of, ‘I’m the wrong guy for this. I can’t do it.’

“And honestly, man? Maybe I can’t. Maybe these things will come out and people will say, ‘Well, he tried this, and he couldn’t do it.'”

Bernthal went on, “I just really fundamentally believe you’ve got to pursue the things you’re scared of.

“If you’re scared of swimming in the ocean, you’ve got to get in there. If you’re scared of being assaulted in the street, you’ve got to learn how to fight. You’ve got to run head-first toward the fear.”