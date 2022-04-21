Click to share this via email

The creepy new trailer for “Monstrous” has been released.

Christina Ricci takes on the lead role of Laura in the upcoming flick, while Santino Barnard plays her young son Cody.

A synopsis reads, “A terrifying new horror awaits Laura (Ricci) and her 7-year-old son Cody when they flee her abusive ex-husband and try to settle into a new life in an idyllic and remote lakeside farmhouse.

“Still traumatized, their physical and mental well-being are pushed to the limit as their fragile existence is threatened.”

Cody tells him mom in the teaser, “There’s a monster outside my window,” while Laura questions whether there’s a “demon in my house,” as things gradually start to get creepier throughout the clip.

The film also stars Don Durrell, Colleen Camp, Lew Temple and Carol Anne Watts.

“Monstrous” is available on demand in Canada from May 13.