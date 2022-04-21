Jack White and Olivia Jean’s same-day engagement and marriage was more of an impulse than anything

White proposed to Jean at his hometown concert in Detroit on April 8. Not only did Jean say yes but the two tied the knot moments later in front of a live crowd. The White Stripes alum dropped by Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday to break it down.

“If the day had some left turns, maybe it wouldn’t be the right day, but the day kept on going so well. I figured it was a good time to do it,” White said, per Billboard. “She was very surprised.

“Luckily, Ben Swanker works at Third Man Records, he’s also a minister of some church on the internet, I don’t know … and he was backstage, and I asked her, ‘Do you want to get married now, or do you want to wait?’ and she said. ‘No, right now, this is a great day!’”

White’s record label, Third Man Records, is preparing to roll out Prince’s posthumous album, Camille. The musician told Colbert a little about the project and why the project was originally shelved.

“[The album] it’s called Camille and it was a record he made under a feminine avatar,” White explained. “He had sped his voice up on a tape machine and he was going to release a whole album under this guise of Camille. It got on the presses, it was all the way done.

“It had labels and it was going to be sleeved, but at the last second, he changed his mind and pulled it off. Presses told Warner to cancel the whole project,” he said. “Slowly the songs have been released over time, but the actual album as a whole together has not been released.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.