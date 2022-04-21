Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

There’s a brand new member of the Kennedy family.

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, recently welcomed a new baby boy.

READ MORE: Maria Shriver Gets Together With Kennedy Cousins

Her brother Jack Schlossberg confirmed the news during an appearance Thursday on “Today”, revealing the baby’s name, and his nickname.

EXCLUSIVE: John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, is here to reveal the recipients of the 2022 Profile in Courage Award and to share a special Kennedy family announcement! pic.twitter.com/2Kg9cCiXkH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 21, 2022

“His name is Edwin,” Jack said, “but I like to call him Jack.”

The uncle added that she’s been at his sister’s house “all the time” to visit his nephew.

“I can’t get away from them,” he said. “I love them.”

READ MORE: Prince William Reveals Why John F. Kennedy Is One Of His Biggest Inspirations

Caroline is JFK and Jackie’s only surviving child, and her three children, Tatiana, Jack and Rose, are their only grandchildren. Caroline was also recently nominated by Joe Biden to be the U.S. Ambassador to Australia.

Jack also joked that the birth of JFK and Jackie’s first great grandchild overshadowed his graduation from Harvard’s business and law schools.

“I handed in my last paper on the day that he was born,” he said, “so no one even noticed that I finished school.”