Alicia von Rittberg takes on the role of Elizabeth I in the newly-released “Becoming Elizabeth” trailer.

The upcoming Starz series follows a young Elizabeth Tudor, “an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown,” a synopsis reveals.

“Becoming Elizabeth”. Credit: Starz

The jam-packed teaser follows the princess as she struggles through her teenage years following the death of her father, King Henry VIII.

The death leads to the earlier than expected coronation of his nine-year-old son Edward (Oliver Zetterström), who is obviously far too young to lead a country, while the women have to deal with putting up with arranged marriages amid a constant power struggle.

“Becoming Elizabeth” also stars Jessica Raine as Catherine Parras, John Heffernan as the Duke of Somerset, Jamie Parker as John Dudley, Bella Ramsey as Jane Grey and Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour.

The series launches on Starz on June 12.