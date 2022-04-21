Josh Brolin says that Chris Pratt was the right man for the job of dinosaur wrangler in “Jurassic World”.

Brolin turned down the lead role of Owen Grady despite his deep respect for the franchise’s original director, Steven Spielberg. Brolin simply did not envision himself as the lead man of “Jurassic World” and says Chris Pratt was the right person for the job.

READ MORE: Katherine Schwarzenegger Surprises Chris Pratt With ‘Insane’ Garage Makeover In ‘Get Organized With The Home Edit’

“I could not picture me being that guy,” Brolin told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, via People. “And I’m very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with it, ’cause I think Chris is the right guy.

“I get really excited about other people doing well; it doesn’t just have to be me,” he added. “I think I knew from a big-picture standpoint that somebody else would do a much better job than me.”

READ MORE: Disney+ Debuts First Look At ‘Ms. Marvel’ In New Trailer, MCU Stars React

Brolin and Pratt co-starred in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.