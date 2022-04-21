Zac Brown Band is revving up for the launch of their Out in the Middle tour. The group’s lead singer discussed politics and news media in an interview published on Thursday.

Brown levied blame on both politicians and media for manipulating and weaponizing public perceptions.

“When you look at people’s agendas and how they’re going to manipulate people into accomplishing their agenda, it’s very obvious and it’s hard to find the truth,” Brown told Rolling Stone. “When you hear about something and instead of going, “Wow, that’s happening,” the news is no longer a report about what’s happening.

“It’s about, ‘How can we get people to side with us or hate this person or do these things?’ I think a lot of the stuff in the media is very divisive, and that’s not the America that I know.”

Brown argued the modern day consumption of news media is slowly poisoning people.

“You can pick a channel over here and you’re pissed off about one thing and your cortisol goes up and you watch this one and you’re pissed off about this,” he said. “We’re tribal people, the same way we were two hundred thousand years ago. The technology is advanced so far and so much that we hear so many people’s opinions about things that we forget what’s right in front of us.

“So you just sip on this poison and being stimulated by all these things that are around all the time. We weren’t really supposed to hear people’s voices that we can’t hear beyond earshot. That’s the way we were made and created. [It’s like] the Wild West with everything that we’re in right now and what that’s doing to our — disconnected with nature, disconnected with the Earth, disconnected with things that are there.”