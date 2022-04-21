Scott Disick was seen having a poolside chat with Larsa Pippen.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum dropped by the Setai Hotel in Miami to enjoy the facilities, where he was seen spending time with Kim Kardashian’s ex-friend Pippen, reports TMZ. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star was reportedly at the hotel for David Einhorn’s birthday.

According to one source, the two spent several hours talking.

Once very close with Kardashian, frequently seen in public with the reality star, Pippen’s relationship with her cooled in the summer of 2020.

While Kardashian has never explicitly made a statement on the fallout, Pippen claimed on an episode of “The Real Housewives” that they stopped speaking because she knew “too much” about the breakdown of her marriage with her ex-husband Kanye West.

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” the 47-year-old said during a confessional, via Page Six.

“I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship,” she continued. “I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”