Harry Styles knows how to do a wardrobe change.

The artist has released the official video of his performance of “As It Was” live at Coachella last weekend, featuring a costume reveal that fans couldn’t get enough of.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Joined By Shania Twain For Surprise Coachella Duet

Dancing around the stage in a black feather jacket, Styles spent most of the song looking bundled up.

But nearing the end of the song, the singer yelled to the crowd, “Coachella, how you feeling?” before pulling the jacket off to review a sparkly, rainbow sequin jumpsuit that had fans cheering loudly.

The performance was Styles’ first ever at Coachella, and he’ll be back at the festival this coming weekend for a second headlining set.

READ MORE: Anya Taylor-Joy Comments On Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Vampire Remake ‘Nosferatu’

During the show, the former One Direction member also brought one of his childhood idols, Shania Twain, onto the stage to perform “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” together.

Styles also performed two new songs, including one likely called “Boyfriends”, which will be featured on his new album Harry’s House, out May 20.