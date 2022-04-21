Darren Barnet is making history with Victoria’s Secret.

Barnet is officially the first-ever male ambassador for Victoria’s Secret Pink. The star of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” will debut in a campaign for the brand’s new gender neutral clothing line.

“Filming ‘Never Have I Ever’ definitely brings me back to my high school days and reminds me of the insecurities and issues that we face as young adults,” Barnet said in a press release published by TooFab.

“I know how it feels to not fit in, and how important it is to feel supported and accepted for who you are… I love the work that PINK is doing – especially their focus on community and mental health – so I’m really honoured to be a part of this team.”

Pink’s new collection features shorts, t-shirts and accessories.

“Never Have I Ever” is currently preparing for the launch of season three in summer 2022. The show has already been renewed for a fourth and final season in 2023.