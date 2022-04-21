Sharon Stone gives Julia Ducournau the Palme d'Or for 'Titane' during the closing ceremony of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021.

The 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will include a record number of films directed or co-directed by female filmmakers, one year after Julia Ducouranu’s “Titane” took home the festival’s top award.

With announcements of a new slate of films screening as part of the prestigious festival in May, the number of female-helmed movies in the official competition now sits at five — a new record for the festival. Previously, the most women-directed films the festival has screened as part of the competition is four.

Cannes previously announced films by Claire Denis, Kelly Reichardt, and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi. Thursday’s announcement adds films by Charlotte Vandermeersch, who co-directed “The Eight Mountains”, and Leonor Serraille with “Un Petit Frère.” Now, 23.8 per cent of the festival films in competition are led by women.

Additional films by female filmmakers were added to the official 2022 Cannes Film festival slate. Across the entire official selection of 65 films both in and out of competition, 15 are directed or co-directed by women, which amounts to just under a quarter of the full 2022 festival slate.

Last year, the festival included films by four women out of 24 in the competition section. Ducournau’s “Titane” would go on to win the coveted Palme d’Or making her just the second woman to ever achieve the honour after Jane Campion did so with “The Piano” in 1993.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival runs May 17 through 28.