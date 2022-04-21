Click to share this via email

Stephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID-19 but that won’t stop him from cracking the jokes.

After Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” tweeted that Thursday’s show is cancelled and “will return with new episodes on May 2” due to the host’s diagnosis, Colbert quickly responded.

“Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine-grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” Colbert started. “Thank you for the well wishes.”

He then took a moment to make a jab at Jason Bateman who was scheduled to be on the show.

“This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman,” he quipped.

“Ozark”‘s Laura Linney and “Veep” star Matt Walsh were also set to appear.

It is unclear how Wednesday’s guests Jack White and Alexander Skarsgård are feeling.

“The Late Show” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. on Global.